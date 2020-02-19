Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €87.00 ($101.16) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA:FRA traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.76 ($81.12). 25,604 shares of the stock traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.59.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

