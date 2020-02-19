FunFair (FUN) Price Up 7.3% This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, FunFair has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, IDEX, LATOKEN and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Gate.io, Livecoin, ZB.COM, ABCC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, C2CX, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

