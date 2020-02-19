FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
