FY2020 EPS Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

DLR opened at $133.20 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.