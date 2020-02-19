FY2023 EPS Estimates for Baudax Bio Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXRX. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $8.38 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90.

