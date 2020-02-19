GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

GLPG stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $266.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.63. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $264.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

