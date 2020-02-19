GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 91,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

