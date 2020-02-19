GAM Holding AG Invests $205,000 in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HNI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other HNI news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

