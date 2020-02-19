GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and BitBay. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $28,571.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00758568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Coinrail, Crex24, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, BitBay, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

