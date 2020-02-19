Garlicoin (GRLC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $38,530.00 and $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,493,838 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

