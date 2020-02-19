Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$4.60 EPS.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.99.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

