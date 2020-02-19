Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$4.60 EPS.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
