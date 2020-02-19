Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.60-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Garmin has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.99.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

