Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC on popular exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45.65 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,564,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

