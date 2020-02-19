Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,793.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.58 million and $38,793.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

