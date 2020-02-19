Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

