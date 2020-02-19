Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 837.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesco stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,183. The company has a market cap of $570.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

