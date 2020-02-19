Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Announces Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

NYSE:GEL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 3,139,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

