Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 232,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,675. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.34. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

