Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.80-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.392-19.586 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.74 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.80-5.90 EPS.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

