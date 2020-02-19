GET Protocol (GET) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $63,090.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003578 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00493108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.18 or 0.06278387 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00066956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028019 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.