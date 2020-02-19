Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

TSE GIL opened at C$37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.45. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$30.81 and a 1 year high of C$53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.