Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
