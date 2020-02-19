Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GLAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

GLAD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 263,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $327.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

