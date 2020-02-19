Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 158.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Davita were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,907.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.