Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.