Globeflex Capital L P Has $564,000 Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 66,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Kemper were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

