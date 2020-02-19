GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

GlyEco Inc (OTCMKTS:GLYE)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.05. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,174 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of GlyEco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

