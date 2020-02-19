GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.84 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. GoChain has a market cap of $18.20 million and $2.84 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.03023876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00236619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00151160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,077,952,077 coins and its circulating supply is 904,062,396 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, Upbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

