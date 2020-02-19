Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

