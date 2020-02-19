Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

