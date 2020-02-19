Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

Shares of HD opened at $243.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $246.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

