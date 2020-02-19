Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.