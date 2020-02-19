Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 207,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,760,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,218 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.