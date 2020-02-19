Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in VF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

VF stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

