Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.70

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.70 ($1.20) and last traded at A$1.69 ($1.20), with a volume of 3954926 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.60 ($1.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

