Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%.
Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $660.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.01. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
