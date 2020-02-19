Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.59

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.59 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 1672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,186 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after acquiring an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after buying an additional 306,762 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,895,000 after acquiring an additional 143,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

