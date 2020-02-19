Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 47,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

