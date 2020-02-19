GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

HIPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.