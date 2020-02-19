Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00321691 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030905 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000457 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.