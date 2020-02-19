Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Hits $486,330.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $486,330.00 and approximately $627.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.39 or 0.03032505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00235784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00150871 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,267,198,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,403,718 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

