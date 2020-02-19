Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.88

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and traded as low as $27.00. Gravity shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 30,233 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRVY. BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

