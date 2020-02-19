Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.88

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and traded as low as $27.00. Gravity shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 30,233 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRVY. BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.
