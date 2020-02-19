Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

ARWR stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.