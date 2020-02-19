Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,235 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 129,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

XOM stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

