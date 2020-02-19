Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,708 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

