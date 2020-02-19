Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,675,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,226,358 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after buying an additional 606,167 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

