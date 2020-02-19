Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 199,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after buying an additional 88,934 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in EnerSys by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.