Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 0.8%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), 59,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 117,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.21 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

In related news, insider Ronan Murphy acquired 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £24,998.99 ($32,884.75).

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.