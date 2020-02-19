Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.07, 115,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 156,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
