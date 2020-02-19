Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.07, 115,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 156,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 639,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

