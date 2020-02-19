Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 96,961 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 387,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

